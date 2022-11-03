Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $2,387,327 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:A opened at $135.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

