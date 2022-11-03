Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.41.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE ADC opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $10,920,000.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.