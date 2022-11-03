AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target Increased to €3.80 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.80 ($3.80) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIBRF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.67) to €2.80 ($2.80) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.60 ($3.60) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.40 ($3.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.80 ($3.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.41.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

