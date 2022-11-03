Aion (AION) Reaches One Day Volume of $696,533.00

Aion (AION) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Aion has a market capitalization of $19.56 million and $696,533.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00135331 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00239027 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00067838 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00025036 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

