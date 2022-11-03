Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €0.85 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €0.85 ($0.85) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 32.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.20) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.50) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €1.75 ($1.75) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday. Finally, set a €1.50 ($1.50) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

EPA AF traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €1.26 ($1.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,282,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €1.91. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($6.88) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($14.65).

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

