Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.45. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

About Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 677,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,482,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 478,973 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.