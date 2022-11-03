Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.45. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.35.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
