Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $196.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.53.

Shares of ALB traded up $9.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.91. 37,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $308.24.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $597,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

