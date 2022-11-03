Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.75-$21.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.51 billion.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB traded down $12.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,852. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.32.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

