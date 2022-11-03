Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Alexander’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ALX stock opened at $236.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.67. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $200.96 and a fifty-two week high of $284.12.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 70.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alexander’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 26.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Alexander’s

ALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alexander’s from $205.00 to $159.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.