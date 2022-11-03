Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $280.06 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001865 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $280.06 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00090900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00067922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00027071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007036 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,303,807,048 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,290,784 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.