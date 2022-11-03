Algorand Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001819 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and $253.77 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00090748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00066844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00027087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006944 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,303,207,509 coins and its circulating supply is 7,074,691,246 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

