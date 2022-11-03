Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,743 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $179.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.19. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $713.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

