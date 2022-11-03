Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Alkermes updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.33 EPS.

Alkermes Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alkermes Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alkermes by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 660.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

