Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Allegion worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Allegion by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity at Allegion

Allegion Trading Down 4.3 %

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $102.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.02. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $137.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

