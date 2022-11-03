Alley Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Prologis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.20. 35,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,273. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

