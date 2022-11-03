Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.98. 5,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,048. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

