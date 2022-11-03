Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after buying an additional 560,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 61,259 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

