Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.63. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

