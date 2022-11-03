Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Allstate Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.63. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.86.
In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
