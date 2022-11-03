Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is Private Management Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,911 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises approximately 1.8% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Ally Financial worth $40,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

ALLY stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 92,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,601. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

