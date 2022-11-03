Alpha Omega Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,280 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.83. 3,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.