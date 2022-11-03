Alpha Omega Group Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.3% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,731 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

