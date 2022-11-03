Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altice USA

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Altice USA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Altice USA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

