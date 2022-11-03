Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.81-$4.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $44.51. 27,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,591,118. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,064,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,189,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,130,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

