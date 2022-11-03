Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.42. 21,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 944,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Altus Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

Insider Activity

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $12,973,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altus Power by 18.9% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 247,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Altus Power by 470.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 328,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in Altus Power by 115.7% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 309,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 166,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

