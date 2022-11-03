Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMRC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.77.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.35 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 91,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 25.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 32.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 398,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

