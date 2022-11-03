American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. American Financial Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.00-$11.75 EPS.

NYSE:AFG opened at $140.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

