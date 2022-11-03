American International Group, Inc. (AIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American International Group to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.28 on Thursday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in American International Group by 601.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in American International Group by 145.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

