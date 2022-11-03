American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of American International Group worth $21,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after purchasing an additional 527,154 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $499,693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,733,000 after purchasing an additional 345,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

