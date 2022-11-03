American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Director Bradford A. Phillips Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) Director Bradford A. Phillips acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,608.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARL opened at $18.32 on Thursday. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $295.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 114.87% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Realty Investors in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.