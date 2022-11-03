American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Director Bradford A. Phillips Purchases 940 Shares

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) Director Bradford A. Phillips purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $52,841.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ARL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 3,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,822. The firm has a market cap of $295.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 114.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Realty Investors in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

