American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220,959 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.47.

Insider Activity

American Tower Trading Down 1.1 %

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,878. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.46 and its 200 day moving average is $244.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

