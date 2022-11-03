American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12, RTT News reports. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.6 %

AWK stock opened at $138.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Water Works by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

