AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.30-$11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.52 billion-$255.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.28 billion. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.30 to $11.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ABC traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,174. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

