Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.1 %

AMGN stock opened at $269.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $274.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.39 and its 200-day moving average is $244.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

