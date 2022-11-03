Analysts Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT at C$13.78

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.78.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
APR.UN stock opened at C$11.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$466.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$11.69 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.24.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
