Analysts Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) PT at $12.77

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Macerich alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,567.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,600.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Macerich Trading Down 2.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Macerich by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Macerich by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Macerich by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Macerich by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Macerich has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

Macerich Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.