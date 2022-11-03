Analysts’ Upgrades for November 3rd (ADM, ALKS, ASTVF, BKFKF, CFWFF, CMG, FRPT, GRGSF, HUMDF, LYSFY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, November 3rd:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF)

was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has 3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of 8.00.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $6.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Oddo Bhf currently has €28.00 ($28.00) target price on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

