Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 75,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Angel Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Angel Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.