Angela Ogbechie Sells 455 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $346.61 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $448.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.12 and its 200 day moving average is $297.87. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.89.
Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
