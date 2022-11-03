ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.48-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.48-$7.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.58.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $9.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.45. The company had a trading volume of 989,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.83 and its 200-day moving average is $249.45.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.