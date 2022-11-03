Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.51

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 16903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$25.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 14.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.63.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics ( TSE:ATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

