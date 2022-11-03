Antoine Yver Sells 9,700 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,091.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 765,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,187.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Antoine Yver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Antoine Yver sold 12,524 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $49,094.08.

On Friday, September 30th, Antoine Yver sold 2,468 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $10,044.76.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CNTA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $373.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

