APA (NASDAQ:APA) Issues Earnings Results

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

APA Trading Up 4.2 %

APA stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. 145,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,406,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.70. APA has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in APA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 68,392 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,501,000 after purchasing an additional 817,316 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

