Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th.
Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
