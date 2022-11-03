Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

