Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $972,534.00

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and $972,534.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

