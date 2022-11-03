AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

APPF has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.75.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $119.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $58,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $294,096.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $58,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,791 shares of company stock worth $6,365,060 over the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $2,072,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

