AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
APPF has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.75.
NASDAQ APPF opened at $119.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $139.99.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $2,072,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.
