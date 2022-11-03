Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.56.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.03 on Monday. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $7,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.