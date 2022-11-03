Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Purchases $44,400.00 in Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 970,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,922.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00.

Applied Blockchain Price Performance

APLD opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain during the second quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

