Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0-17.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.15 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 108,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.93. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 212.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Aptiv by 13.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Aptiv by 85.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,127,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.