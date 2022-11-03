ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ArcBest has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.31.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

